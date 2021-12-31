NHL COVID news: More games postponed in Canada this week

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

More postponements in Canada due to attendance restrictions

Another day, another round of games being rescheduled across the NHL, with almost all of them being in Canada due to attendance restrictions.

The league announced on Friday that an additional eight games in Canada have been postponed over the next week due to attendance restrictions across the Canadian provinces. The total number of games postponed in total this season is approaching 90, while none of them have been rescheduled at this point.

In the league’s latest announcement it said that the attendance-based postponements will be rescheduled when the restrictions are eased or lifted.

Monday, Jan. 3

Minnesota @ Ottawa

Wednesday, Jan. 5

New York Islanders @ Vancouver

Saturday, Jan. 8

New York Islanders @ Edmonton

Tuesday, Jan. 11

New York Islanders @ Calgary

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Minnesota @ Edmonton

Friday, Jan. 14

Vegas @ Edmonton

Saturday, Jan. 15

Vegas @ Calgary

Sunday, Jan. 16

Edmonton @ Winnipeg

In addition to those postponements, Tuesday’s game between the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken (scheduled to be played in Seattle) has also been postponed due to the Islanders three other road game postponements. They were scheduled to play in Western Canada and Seattle on this current road trip.

Player protocol news

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that forward Jeff Carter has been entered into the league’s COVID protocol, while Evan Rodrigues has been removed from it.

Joonas Korpisalo and Eric Robinson were taken out of COVID protocols for the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

Jeff Skinner was back at practice for the Buffalo Sabres on Friday after being removed from the league’s protocols.

The Toronto Maple Leafs had several players back at practice after being removed from the the league’s protocols, including Jake Muzzin, Morgan Rielly, and William Nylander.

