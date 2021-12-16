Top player from Wednesday in the NHL

Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks

Wild game in Chicago on Wednesday night as the Blackhawks scored three goals in 34 seconds, surrendered a two-goal lead, scored the go-ahead goal with five minutes to play, allowed the game-tying goal with three seconds to play, and then won in overtime on a Caleb Jones goal. It also featured Alex Ovechkin tying the NHL record for most career power play goals. Even with all of that Chicago’s DeBrincat gets top player honors on Wednesday for scoring a pair of goals, including the go-ahead goal late the third period. That gives him 16 goals in 28 games so far this season, which is a 46-goal pace per 82 games. Going back to the start of the 2020-21 season he has scored at close to a 50-goal pace over 82 games.

Highlights from Wednesday in the NHL

The Chicago Blackhawks scored three goals in 34 seconds in the second period on Wednesday night.

Alex Ovechkin ties Dave Andreychuk for the most power play goals in NHL history with 274 power play goals. What a shot from a familiar spot.

Trevor Zegras is a one-man highlight show for the Anaheim Ducks. Another beautiful play for him in their 4-1 over the Seattle Kraken.

Three Takeaways from Wednesday in the NHL

Capitals can not win in overtime for some reason

Probably the weirdest stat of the season so far is that the Washington Capitals are winless in games decided in overtime. We are not talking just one or two games here, either. They are now 0-7 in games decided in overtime, which is a staggering number considering the talent they have on their roster and how good they are in every other situation (they are 2-1 when games go to a shootout and 15-5 in games decided in regulation). In more positive news for the Capitals, with a goal and an assist on Wednesday Alex Ovechkin is now at 21 goals for the season, which is second in the NHL behind only Leon Draisaitl, and also 46 points which leads the league. He is 36 years old and defying all aging curves in the NHL.

Rangers rally by Coyotes, but Panarin gets injured

With six minutes to play the New York Rangers looked like they were on their way to a disappointing loss to the Arizona Coyotes. They were trailing on the scoreboard, Artemi Panarin exited due to injury, and they were generating much offensively. But then they got a couple of late power plays that turned into a game-tying goal from Mika Zibanejad (who really needed that goal) and a game-winner from Kaapo Kakko who scored his second goal of the game. The big news from this game will be Panarin’s status, but you have to get two points against the Coyotes if you are the Rangers in that game. They did.

The Ducks keep winning, extend lead in Pacific Division

The Anaheim Ducks remain one of the most surprising success stories in the NHL so far this season and thanks to their 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday now have a three-point lead for the top spot in the Pacific Division and are tied for the highest point total in the Western Conference. John Gibson‘s bounce back season, the rapid development of Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale, and the breakout season for Troy Terry (who scored his 18th goal of the season on Wednesday) are driving this sudden turnaround. Terry is one of the most stunning players in the league this season as he has been one of the most productive players going and looks like the best player on the team every night.

Thursday’s big story

The streaks in Edmonton and Vancouver. The Oilers are looking to end their six-game losing streak when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Things are really getting ugly there (it is never good when jerseys start reaching the ice) and they desperately need a win. Meanwhile in Vancouver the Canucks looking to extend their currrent winning streak to six games under new coach Bruce Boudreau when they visit the San Jose Sharks.

Wednesday’s NHL Scores

Chicago Blackhawks 5, Washington Capitals 4 (OT)

New York Rangers 3, Arizona Coyotes 2

Anaheim Ducks 4, Seattle Kraken 1

—