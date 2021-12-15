It is not yet Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record, but Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin does now have a share of another significant goal scoring mark.

With his power play goal on Wednesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, Ovechkin moved into a tie with Dave Andreychuk for first on the NHL’s all-time power play goals list, scoring the 274th power play goal of his career.

You can see it in the video above.

It is fitting that such a noteworthy goal in Ovechkin’s career was scored in such a familiar way: one-timing a rocket of a shot from just inside the left face-off circle. Nobody has ever been more dangerous from that spot, especially on the power play, and it is the ultimate sign of dominance and greatness in a sport when everybody knows exactly what are you going to do and they still can not stop you.

That goal is also the 751st goal of Ovechkin’s career, bringing him to within 15 of Jaromir Jagr for third on the all-time list.

It also gives him 45 points on the season, moving him into a tie with Edmonton Oilers teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for the top spot in the NHL. His 21 goals are enough for second in the NHL and just two behind Draisaitl and well within striking distance for what could be his 11th goal scoring crown.

We should also remind you that he is doing all of this at the age of 36, an age where most players are significantly slowing down. All Ovechkin is doing is having one of the best, most impressive offensive seasons of his career.

