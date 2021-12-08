Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Jack Eichel‘s hopes to play for the U.S. in the 2022 Olympics are still alive. [TSN]
• Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira had to be stretchered off the ice after a hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. [PHT]
• Alexandar Georgiev is keeping the Rangers afloat in Igor Shesterkin‘s absence. [Blue Seat Blogs]
• The NHL has suspended Jason Spezza six games for kneeing Neal Pionk in the head on Sunday night. Spezza is expected to file an appeal. [PHT]
• Darryl Sutter on the Flames’ defense during their 5-3 loss to San Jose last night: “Our defense had a really rough night. The six defencemen played like an exhibition game.” [Sportsnet]
• What are some realistic trade options for the Sharks with Evander Kane? [NBC Sports Bay Area]
• The IIHF announced that Denmark will host the 2022 Women’s World Championship from August 26-September 4, 2022. [On Her Turf]
• Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond still lead the 2021-22 NHL rookie pack. [Daily Faceoff]
• How much longer will we be able to enjoy the play of Patrice Bergeron? [NBC Sports Bay Area]
• Get used to hearing the Juraj Slafkovsky, who is expected to be a high pick in this summer’s NHL Draft. [NBC Sports Edge]
