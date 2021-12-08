Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Jack Eichel‘s hopes to play for the U.S. in the 2022 Olympics are still alive. [TSN]

• Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira had to be stretchered off the ice after a hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. [PHT]

• Alexandar Georgiev is keeping the Rangers afloat in Igor Shesterkin‘s absence. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• The NHL has suspended Jason Spezza six games for kneeing Neal Pionk in the head on Sunday night. Spezza is expected to file an appeal. [PHT]

• Darryl Sutter on the Flames’ defense during their 5-3 loss to San Jose last night: “Our defense had a really rough night. The six defencemen played like an exhibition game.” [Sportsnet]

• What are some realistic trade options for the Sharks with Evander Kane? [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• The IIHF announced that Denmark will host the 2022 Women’s World Championship from August 26-September 4, 2022. [On Her Turf]

• Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond still lead the 2021-22 NHL rookie pack. [Daily Faceoff]

• How much longer will we be able to enjoy the play of Patrice Bergeron? [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• Get used to hearing the Juraj Slafkovsky, who is expected to be a high pick in this summer’s NHL Draft. [NBC Sports Edge]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.