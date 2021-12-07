Blackhawks’ Jujhar Khaira stretchered off ice following Jacob Trouba hit

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Scary scene in Chicago on Tuesday night as Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira had to be stretchered off the ice midway through the second period following a massive open ice hit from New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba.

It all started as Khaira attempted to play a pass in his skates, lost control of the puck, and it was on the receiving end of a brutal open ice hit.

Khaira appeared to be knocked out before he even hit the ice.

The Blackhawks’ training staff immediately called for the stretcher.

Trouba was not penalized for the hit. At normal speed and when viewed from a distance it seemed that Trouba hit Khaira in the chest, but the second, slower replay makes it seem that his arm hit Khaira in the face. The league’s Department Of Player Safety will no doubt review it for potential discipline.

Later in the period Chicago’s Riley Stillman fought Trouba in response to the play.

The Blackhawks offered the following update.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Jujhar Khaira suffered an upper body blow in the second period of tonight’s game. After initial evaluation on the ice he was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital for further testing. An update will be provided when available. — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 8, 2021

—