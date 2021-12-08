Blackhawks’ Khaira released from hospital, no timetable for return

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jujhar Khaira is back home after being released from a local hospital following a hit by Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba Tuesday night.

The Blackhawks released a statement from Dr. Michael Terry saying that Khaira left Northwestern Hospital after undergoing testing and is heading home. A full recovery is expected but it’s too early to determine when he might play again, Terry added.

During the second period of the Blackhawks’ 6-2 loss Khaira was trying to find the puck in his skates and had his head down. That’s when Trouba came in and delivered a shoulder up high, knocking the forward backward onto the ice. Medical staff immediately tended to the 27-year-old and he left the game on a stretcher and was taken to a hospital.

“It was a person that’s pretty shaken, not gonna lie to you, so just glad to hear he’s doing okay,” said Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews. “It sucks that happens sometimes.”

Trouba was not penalized for the hit and minutes later Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman engaged him in a fight. There’s no word yet if Trouba will face discipline from the NHL Department of Player Safety for the hit.

After the game, Blackhawks head coach Derek King said that Khaira was up and talking.

“I think he wants to get back on the ice,” King said. “He’s done some tests already, as far as what the doc told me, but he has some more tests to be done. So we won’t know the extent of the injury until after these tests.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.