Apparently the Vancouver Canucks made decisions beyond Bruce Boudreau reportedly replacing Travis Green as head coach. Multiple reports indicate that the Canucks also made big changes to their front office, including firing GM Jim Benning.

Irfaan Gaffar, first reported that the Canucks fired Benning as GM, which has been confirmed by The Athletic’s Rick Dhaliwal and TSN’s Farhan Lalji. However, do note that the Canucks haven’t made these changes official.

Certain parameters may change, but either way, this seems significant. And plenty of reporters indicate that this is the end of Jim Benning’s days as Canucks GM, among other changes.

Note: this post will be updated if the Canucks make these reported changes official. Gaffar reports that such reports could be confirmed late Sunday night.

Among other reported Canucks changes, Jim Benning is no longer GM

Here are the Canucks’ reported changes between their coaching staff, GM, and overall front office, according to Gaffar.

Jim Benning’s reign as Canucks GM appears to be over.

In addition to Benning, John Weisbrod is out as the Canucks’ assistant GM.

Sportsnet’s Iain McIntyre provided a bit more insight on the Canucks’ GM/front office situation post-Benning. It sounds like they will do some work by committee, with input from the Sedin twins. (Note: Gaffar clarified that Chris Gear might not serve as interim GM specifically. There may be more detailed specifics when the Canucks make their changes official.)

Interim management will operate collaboratively. Chris Gear, Ryan Johnson, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Stan Smyl. That's a pretty good group. https://t.co/RanWaLMEus — Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) December 6, 2021

It appears that Nolan Baumgartner was dismissed alongside Green.

Meanwhile, Scott Walker is expected to be a part of Boudreau’s Canucks coaching staff.

Whether some specifics shake out differently or not, this ends quite the era with Benning as Canucks GM.

He took over in May 2014. During that time, the Canucks went 242-257-61, generating a .487 points percentage. That’s the sixth-worst mark during that span (seven if you count the nascent Seattle Kraken).

During the 2014-15 season, the Canucks made the playoffs, but didn’t win a series. They then missed the playoffs for four straight seasons, sending mixed rebuilding vs. reloading messages in the process. Frequently, it felt like Benning should have been on the verge of being out as Canucks GM, considering how often he was under pressure.

Despite missing the playoffs in five of seven seasons under Benning, fleeting successes kept him installed as Canucks GM. No doubt, pushing the Golden Knights to a Game 7 in 2019-20 inspired heightened hope. Maybe misleading hope.

From signing veterans at the wrong time (Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle) to desperation trades (the Oliver Ekman-Larsson gambit) to brutal free-agent signings (Loui Eriksson, Tyler Myers), Benning’s run as Canucks GM is littered with mistakes.

That said, not every moment was a lowlight. While their salary cap picture isn’t pretty, you could do worse than to start a foundation with Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes.

Clearly, Benning failed more often than not in providing a capable supporting cast. And Green often seemed incapable of creating winning recipes with the ingredients provided.

Can Bruce Boudreau and a reported front-office-by-committee do better? They’ll need to make up for a lot of lost time.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.