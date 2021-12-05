Canucks reportedly fire Green, hire Boudreau; other changes coming?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

While the Canucks haven’t made their coaching change official yet, the news leaked, and it’s a whopper. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that Bruce Boudreau will be the Canucks’ next head coach, replacing Travis Green.

Friedman notes that an official announcement/timeline is not yet clear. Awkwardly, Friedman reported that Bruce Boudreau will become the Canucks’ next head coach before anything official even surfaced about Travis Green.

Iain McIntyre, also of Sportsnet, reports that Boudreau’s Canucks contract will cover the remainder of the 2021-22 season, and also the 2022-23 campaign. (Green’s Canucks contract went that long, too, so Vancouver will be paying both unless a different NHL team snatches up Green.)

Understandably, people wondered why Canucks GM Jim Benning is in position to (reportedly) fire Travis Green and hire Bruce Boudreau, in general. Some wonder if there’s more news to come, and that’s why this process seems a little … choppy.

The Boudreau hire was not management’s decision, so we’ll see what else happens https://t.co/ZwnZnI8VgO — Satiar Shah (@SatiarShah) December 6, 2021

TSN’s Darren Dreger ranks among those backing up the reports of a Canucks coaching change. Dreger also indicates that the Canucks might do more than fire Green and hire Boudreau.

Note: this post will be updated once more information surfaces.

Green rarely delivered as Canucks coach

Assuming Friedman’s report is correct that the Canucks made the decision on Sunday, it comes shortly after Vancouver fell to 8-15-2. During an ugly loss to the Penguins, a Canucks fan threw a jersey to the ice.

These fans do not sound gruntled. And a jersey just hit the ice. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/X325VogRLm — Daniel Wagner (@passittobulis) December 5, 2021

By most measures, Green disappointed as Canucks head coach. Through four full seasons, the Canucks made one playoff appearance. Clearly, Vancouver wasn’t trending toward a playoff spot, either, in his fifth and final season.

Overall, the Canucks went 133-147-34 (.478 points percentage) under Travis Green. Since 2017-18, that marks the fifth-worst points percentage in the NHL. (Sixth if you count the Seattle Kraken.)

No doubt, Jim Benning’s made many blunders as Canucks GM. But Green never really found a way to keep the Canucks’ heads above water at 5-on-5.

Travis Green's time as the coach of the Canucks appears to be over. Here's what I'll remember him for: pic.twitter.com/e22eLokuAv — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) December 6, 2021

That said, people were impressed by the Canucks’ surprise run in 2019-20. Under the unusual playoff bubble rules, the Canucks advanced past the Wild in the qualifying round, won a series against the Blues, then pushed a powerful Golden Knights team to a Game 7.

Boudreau brings experience, versatility — but Canucks are asking a lot from any head coach

Speaking of Game 7’s, that’s an area where both the Canucks and Bruce Boudreau have certainly suffered. At this point, though? Vancouver just wants to get that far.

And few coaches have shown a better knack for getting the most out of their teams than Boudreau. (Waits for people to shout “In the regular season!”)

With almost 1,000 regular-season games coached, Boudreau’s taken the Capitals, Ducks, and Wild to multiple playoff berths. Few long-standing coaches can match Boudreau’s career .635 points percentage (567-302-115 in 984 games).

To many, Boudreau resonates as an offensive-minded coach. Largely, that may still be true. Even so, Boudreau showed an ability to adapt toward the end of his Ducks run, and especially with the defense-first Wild.

So, there’s a lot to like about the Canucks (reported) decision to hire Boudreau. That said, it’s possible that even a very good coach won’t be able to dig the Canucks out of a hole the size of many, many jerseys from many, many angsty fans.

Playoff chances over the past fortnight. pic.twitter.com/BIC24WnvTp — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) December 5, 2021

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.