• Brad Marchand on his three-game suspension for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson: “I have tried extremely hard over the last four years to get away from the reputation I’ve had. I think I’ve done an extremely good job of that. I know early on I crossed over the line a lot of times and it’s unfortunate that continues to haunt me. If you go back, it’s 310-plus games, so almost four years. I play hard, there’s no question, and I compete. I’m no longer the player I was that had to break into the league — and play the way I felt I had to establish myself. I was hoping that at this point that they would’ve seen past what’s gone on.” [NBC Sports Boston]

• In other suspension news, the Kings’ Brendan Lemieux will sit for five games after biting Brady Tkachuk. [PHT]

• Luke Hughes, Jake Sanderson, Matty Beniers are among those who have been selected for the U.S. World Junior evaluation camp. [USA Hockey]

• Evander Kane on the number allegations that were raised this summer: “It was definitely surprising to see. But I genuinely was not worried one bit about it because they were obviously false. There were certain motives behind that that didn’t make sense at the time. But it wasn’t something I lost any sleep over. It was definitely not great to be associated with that at the time. But the league investigated me heavily and interviewed a bunch of different people.” [PHT]

• The way the Canucks are going, should they follow the Canadiens’ lead and make some unique managerial decisions? [Sportsnet]

The moustache is gone! Thank you @AM34 for your epic support and to the unreal fans and partners who showed up and helped him surpass his $134,000 goal to change the face of men’s health. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/kPtoovhPeg — Movember Canada (@MovemberCA) December 1, 2021

• Max Pacioretty on how things tend to go when playing in Montreal: “Everyone told me it: ex-players, current players, fans, everyone said: everyone has a shelf life here. [People told me to] enjoy [Montreal] while you’re here, but make sure that you don’t let it affect you too much because everyone seems to go out in a not-so-positive way.” [Daily Hive]

• The NHL has fined Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour $25,000 for berating officials during Sunday’s loss to the Capitals. [NHL.com]

• Matt Murray on the Senators decision to waive him and send him to AHL Belleville: “Confusion, honestly, was the main one. But at the end of the day, I thought about what I wanted to get out of it. I’m here (in Belleville) to make the most of it and keep my eye on the prize and eventually get up there as soon as possible.” [Ottawa Sun]

• Looking at drafted prospects who are excelling in the Ontario Hockey League this season. [NBC Sports Edge]

