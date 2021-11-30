Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux took a bite out of Brady Tkachuk this week (literally), and it is going to cost him.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Tuesday night that Lemieux has been suspended for five games for biting Tkachuk during the Kings’ win against the Ottawa Senators over the weekend.

Tkachuk had an in-person hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Tuesday, allowing for the suspension to go at least five games.

You can see the video of the altercation, along with the NHL’s explanation here.

Lemieux was given a match penalty for biting during the game.

The league notes that while there is circumstantial evidence to suggest that Lemieux bit Tkachuk more than one time, they were limiting their suspension to the one bite that is clearly seen on video. The league makes clear that it is not a hockey play and that it is a forceful, dangerous bite to Tkachuk’s bare hands.

Tkachuk had clear bite marks on his hands as he returned to his feet and skated to the penalty box. Tkachuk sounded off on Lemieux after the game, calling him among other things “a bad guy” and a “brick head.”

The league said it used medical reports submitted by the Senators and the referee’s report to help arrive at its conclusion for the suspension.

Lemieux will forfeit $38,750.00 in salary as a result of the suspension.

He will be eligible to return to the Kings’ lineup on December 11 against the Minnesota Wild.

