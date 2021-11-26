Watch Artemi Panarin throw his glove at Brad Marchand from the bench

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New York Rangers continued their great start to the 2021-22 season on Friday afternoon with an impressive 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins that featured a little bit of everything.

First, there was Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin playing another sensational game by turning aside 34 of the 36 shots he faced to continue to strengthen his early season Vezina argument.

There was also another big game for Rangers superstar Artemi Panarin as he scored the game-winning goal late in the third period and added an assist.

All things you probably expect to see in a Rangers win at this point.

What you don’t always expect to see is a Lacrosse goal attempt from Chris Kreider and Panarin getting into it with Bruins agitator Brad Marchand and throwing a glove at him from the bench.

Let’s start with the latter clip because, really now, who throws a glove? Panarin, apparently.

The two star forwards were having words with one another from their respective benches in the closing seconds when Panarin decided to remove his glove and just chuck it at Marchand. You also have to love the “give it back” gesture from Panarin after willingly throwing his glove.

Panarin just threw his glove at Brad Marchand 😂 pic.twitter.com/IcCWBiaiIU — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) November 26, 2021

Panarin and Marchand both received misconduct penalties, and it is a good bet that Panarin will probably be facing at least a fine for throwing a piece of equipment at somebody.

The other unexpected highlight from this game was Kreider’s valiant attempt at the Lacrosse goal, just missing it off the post.

Kreider has been off to a sensational start for the Rangers this season and has been one of the top goal scorers in the league. That would have been one for the highlight reels had he successfully pulled it off.

With Friday’s win the Rangers are now 13-4-3 on the season and in a three-team fight with the Carolina Hurricane and Washington Capitals for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

—