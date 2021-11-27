Rangers’ Panarin fined $5,000 for throwing glove at Brad Marchand

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin has been fined $5,000 for throwing one of his gloves at Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand.

The NHL announced the punishment on Saturday. The fine is the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union.

Panarin and Marchand were standing in front of their respective benches when the glove-throwing episode occurred during the third period of New York’s 5-2 victory at Boston on Friday. Panarin was assessed a misconduct penalty.

Panarin just threw his glove at Brad Marchand 😂 pic.twitter.com/IcCWBiaiIU — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) November 26, 2021

Panarin had a goal and an assist in the win against the Bruins. He has five goals and 16 assists in 20 games this season.