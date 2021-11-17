Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• After dealing with COVID-19 last season, Marco Rossi is back on the ice and doing very well with the Wild’s AHL affiliate in Iowa. [Daily Faceoff]
• New IIHF president Luc Tardif is looking at ways to put a different spin on hockey at the Olympics. There’s already beach volleyball and 3-on-3 basketball. Could we see 3-on-3 hockey someday? “We really believe in it. I think it’s important to bring a new format. At the moment, the kids are zapping [between channels]. They’d rather play a one-hour game twice than play two-and-a-half hours. They’re following on TV four games at a time. So, we have to try to bring a new format.” [Sportsnet]
• Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sell the Penguins to Fenway Sports Group. [PHT]
• What to know about FSG potentially taking over the Penguins. [Pensburgh]
• Jared McCann has found a home with the Kraken and is thriving. [Sound of Hockey]
• ‘Norway is ready’: Olympic decision nears on China men’s hockey team. [NBC Sports]
• Alex Ovechkin‘s Capitals teammates talk about his start to the season. [Washington Hockey Now]
• After being waived by the Blues, Kyle Clifford is heading back to the Maple Leafs in a deal for “future considerations.” [TSN]
• An early ranking of what the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft could look like. [NBC Sports Edge]
• On player development, the Rangers, and Jesse Puljujarvi. [Gotham Sports Network]
