Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• After dealing with COVID-19 last season, Marco Rossi is back on the ice and doing very well with the Wild’s AHL affiliate in Iowa. [Daily Faceoff]

• New IIHF president Luc Tardif is looking at ways to put a different spin on hockey at the Olympics. There’s already beach volleyball and 3-on-3 basketball. Could we see 3-on-3 hockey someday? “We really believe in it. I think it’s important to bring a new format. At the moment, the kids are zapping [between channels]. They’d rather play a one-hour game twice than play two-and-a-half hours. They’re following on TV four games at a time. So, we have to try to bring a new format.” [Sportsnet]

• Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sell the Penguins to Fenway Sports Group. [PHT]

• What to know about FSG potentially taking over the Penguins. [Pensburgh]

• Jared McCann has found a home with the Kraken and is thriving. [Sound of Hockey]

• ‘Norway is ready’: Olympic decision nears on China men’s hockey team. [NBC Sports]

• Alex Ovechkin‘s Capitals teammates talk about his start to the season. [Washington Hockey Now]

• After being waived by the Blues, Kyle Clifford is heading back to the Maple Leafs in a deal for “future considerations.” [TSN]

• An early ranking of what the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft could look like. [NBC Sports Edge]

• On player development, the Rangers, and Jesse Puljujarvi. [Gotham Sports Network]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.