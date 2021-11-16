Penguins reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sell team to Fenway Sports Group

By Nov 16, 2021, 5:09 PM EST
Report: Penguins in 'advanced talks' to sell team to Red Sox owners
Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
0 Comments

If “advanced talks” keep going, then Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle might not own the Pittsburgh Penguins much longer. Fenway Sports Group LLC — owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club — are in “advanced talks” to buy the Penguins.

The Wall Street Journal’s Cara Lambardo and Laine Higgins broke the news of a possible Penguins sale to Fenway Sports. They mentioned that a Penguins sale could be finalized “later this week.”

Other outlets, including Sportico, back up the report about talks between Penguins ownership and Fenway Sports Group LLC.

Importantly, “advanced talks” don’t guarantee a sale. Since becoming Penguins owners in 1999, there have been occasional reports about Lemieux and Burkle selling the team. (And maybe a power play or two to finance a new arena?)

In 2015, there were rumblings about Lemieux and Burkle pursuing a Penguins sale more aggressively.

Memorably, Mario Lemieux returned from retirement during the 2000-01 season, shortly after becoming co-owner.

Despite a shortened season, Lemieux ended up a Hart Trophy finalist, remarkably scoring 35 goals and 76 points in 43 games. He also generated 91 points in 67 games during the 2002-03 season. Lemieux got to share the ice briefly with Sidney Crosby in 2005-06, the season when he retired for good.

Time will tell if Fenway Sports actually buys the Penguins from Lemieux and Burkle. In the meantime, people can joke about buying the Penguins with Sidney Crosby at age 34, and Evgeni Malkin at 35.

 

Through 14 games this season, the Penguins have a 5-5-4 record. Sportico’s Eben Novy-Williams notes that, if a Penguins sale happens, Lemieux’s likely to remain with the team in some capacity.

More hockey news

With Canucks crumbling, is this is it for Benning, Green?
With Canucks crumbling, is this it for Benning, Green?
hockey hall of fame
Hockey Hall of Fame: Who will make up the Class of 2022?
Blues Tarasenko
A lot of teams should regret not making bigger trade push for Tarasenko

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.