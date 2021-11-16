Kevin Hayes pays tribute to brother Jimmy after first goal of season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After scoring his first goal of the season, Kevin Hayes paid tribute to his brother Jimmy by pointing skyward.

In August, Jimmy Hayes died at age 31. Since then, Kevin Hayes and others in the hockey world have honored his memory in a variety of ways. Including on the ice.

Kevin Hayes made his Flyers season debut against the Stars, collecting an assist. Before the game, Kevin Hayes heartbreakingly spoke about the emotions he’s dealing with after Jimmy’s passing.

“This is probably the first game of my NHL career where I won’t be able to text my brother after the game and kind of talk about it and joke about it and chat with him,” Kevin Hayes said before Saturday’s game, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I don’t really know the emotions I’m going to have when I go out there, honestly.”

Hockey world remembers Jimmy Hayes, including with The 11 Fund

Recently, Kevin Hayes announced “The 11 Fund” in honor of Jimmy. He’s clearly been impressed with the reaction from the NHL so far.

"It's been crazy," Kevin Hayes said about the NHL's response to The 11 Fund, which is in Jimmy's name. He said he reached out to one player on every team and within an hour, he had responses from everyone. — Giana Han (@giana_jade) November 13, 2021

So far this season, teams have also paid tribute to Jimmy Hayes.

The Bruins honored Jimmy Hayes on Oct. 30:

While the Blackhawks and Devils both honored him on Oct. 15:

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.