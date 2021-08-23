Jimmy Hayes, former NHL player, passes away at age 31

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Awful news for the hockey world: former NHL player Jimmy Hayes dies at 31.

The Boston Globe reports that Jimmy Hayes was pronounced dead on Monday morning, with the cause of death not yet known. His death is not considered suspicious, according to that report.

Jimmy Hayes is survived by his wife Kristen, and two young sons. His brother Kevin Hayes currently plays for the Philadelphia Flyers.

The hockey world sent out condolences to Hayes’ family after the terrible news.

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes has died. 31 years old. I just chatted with him last week at a golf course. He leaves behind wife Kristen & two young boys, 2 and 3 months. Also brother Kevin, three sisters and a Mom and Dad. Devastating news for family and Boston hockey community. pic.twitter.com/fgtwyYQ4IO — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) August 23, 2021

Jimmy Hayes played 334 NHL games between the Blackhawks, Panthers, Bruins, and Devils. Hayes last played professional hockey in 2018-19 with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Hayes also won a national championship in 2010 with Boston College.

Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family. pic.twitter.com/2nL59U6Fgs — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) August 23, 2021

There were plenty of heartfelt messages for Jimmy Hayes and his family, describing him as a big personality.

I am so, so sorry to hear about Jimmy Hayes. Believe me when I say he lit up every locker room he entered (as well as any silly marketing project we ever asked of him). Keep his loved ones in your thoughts. — Sarah Baicker (@sbbaicker) August 23, 2021

Along with his brother Kevin Hayes of the Flyers, Jimmy Hayes’ hockey roots ran deep. The Hockey News notes that Brady and Matthew Tkachuk are his cousins.