Jimmy Hayes, former NHL player, passes away at age 31

Jimmy Hayes, former NHL player, dies at 31

By James O'BrienAug 23, 2021, 1:45 PM EDT
Getty Images
Awful news for the hockey world: former NHL player Jimmy Hayes dies at 31.

The Boston Globe reports that Jimmy Hayes was pronounced dead on Monday morning, with the cause of death not yet known. His death is not considered suspicious, according to that report.

Jimmy Hayes is survived by his wife Kristen, and two young sons. His brother Kevin Hayes currently plays for the Philadelphia Flyers.

The hockey world sent out condolences to Hayes’ family after the terrible news.

 

Jimmy Hayes played 334 NHL games between the Blackhawks, Panthers, Bruins, and Devils. Hayes last played professional hockey in 2018-19 with the AHL’s  Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Hayes also won a national championship in 2010 with Boston College.

There were plenty of heartfelt messages for Jimmy Hayes and his family, describing him as a big personality.

Along with his brother Kevin Hayes of the Flyers, Jimmy Hayes’ hockey roots ran deep. The Hockey News notes that Brady and Matthew Tkachuk are his cousins.