• Nathan MacKinnon‘s injury is another one the Avalanche have to deal with this season. [Mile High Hockey]

• Ryan Getzlaf on changing workplace culture: “It’s not just hockey. It’s the sports world, in general. The culture has been here for a long time, and the way of the world, in general. Things that happened 20 years ago are just not acceptable nowadays, and that’s good. The world is evolving. I think it’s important that we protect people and protect each other, and the sports world is no different. We make mistakes, but we also learn from things and, hopefully, the whole sports world can get together and nail this thing down to be better people in the end.” [OC Register]

• Bob Murray resigns as Ducks GM, will enter an alcohol abuse program. [PHT]

• Hall of Fame weekend will return on Friday after the 2020 ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. [NHL.com]

• How Ken Holland went from vacuum salesman to Hockey Hall of Fame inductee. [Sportsnet]

• After a strong World Championship and start to the 2021-22 NHL season, Andrew Mangiapane is on Canada’s long list for the upcoming Winter Olympics. [Calgary Sun]

• Dave Andreychuk knew Alex Ovechkin would eventually break his NHL record for power play goals. [NBC Sports Washington]

• Mathew Barzal, who will play NHL game No. 300 of his career Thursday night, is finding growth in his game each season. [NY Hockey Now]

• The last three spots for the 2022 Olympic women’s tournament will be claimed this week during final qualification. [The Ice Garden]

• An interesting look at power play scoring across the league. [NBC Sports Edge]

