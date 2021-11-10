Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Interesting look at which NHL forwards move the puck the best. [Sportsnet]

• “Since a crowd chanted vulgarities at the Pennsylvania high school goalie during a game last month, Olympians and other supporters have rallied behind her.” [NBC News]

• On Kim St-Pierre’s journey to the Hockey Hall of Fame. She’ll be inducted as part of the 2020 class on Monday. [NHL.com]

• Ducks GM Bob Murray on leave, accused of improper conduct. [PHT]

• The Rangers are 7-3-3, mostly because of the play of goaltender Igor Shesterkin. [NY Post]

• While Shane Wright looks like he’ll be the No. 1 pick in next summer’s draft, Matthew Savoie is right there behind him. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Sounds like Leo Komarov’s time in the NHL is coming to an end and he’ll be heading to the KHL soon. [NY Hockey Now]

• A look at the first week of the 2021-22 Professional Hockey Federation season. [The Ice Garden]

• Death, taxes, and Tristan Jarry struggling in a shootout for the Penguins. [Pensburgh]

• The Blackhawks looks like they’ve responded well to the changes behind the bench. [NBC Sports Chicago]

