• Interesting look at which NHL forwards move the puck the best. [Sportsnet]
• “Since a crowd chanted vulgarities at the Pennsylvania high school goalie during a game last month, Olympians and other supporters have rallied behind her.” [NBC News]
• On Kim St-Pierre’s journey to the Hockey Hall of Fame. She’ll be inducted as part of the 2020 class on Monday. [NHL.com]
• Ducks GM Bob Murray on leave, accused of improper conduct. [PHT]
• The Rangers are 7-3-3, mostly because of the play of goaltender Igor Shesterkin. [NY Post]
• While Shane Wright looks like he’ll be the No. 1 pick in next summer’s draft, Matthew Savoie is right there behind him. [NBC Sports Edge]
JACK EICHEL IN THE FORTRESS!!! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/0vQrMsBod6
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 10, 2021
• Sounds like Leo Komarov’s time in the NHL is coming to an end and he’ll be heading to the KHL soon. [NY Hockey Now]
• A look at the first week of the 2021-22 Professional Hockey Federation season. [The Ice Garden]
• Death, taxes, and Tristan Jarry struggling in a shootout for the Penguins. [Pensburgh]
• The Blackhawks looks like they’ve responded well to the changes behind the bench. [NBC Sports Chicago]
————
