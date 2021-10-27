Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• “How does any of what transpired Tuesday suggest we have moved forward from the time when it seemed perfectly normal for a group of men to sit around and decide it was too much trouble and would cause too much distraction to act on an allegation of sexual assault?” [Daily Faceoff]

• “Ultimately, the hockey men in that room chose to stay quiet. To take zero action. To protect a predator. And to later present him with a 2010 diamond-studded championship ring engraved with the slogan ‘One Goal.'” [Sportsnet]

• “The Blackhawks did yeoman’s work in the early aughts in terms of rehabilitating their on-ice image as competitive pushovers. However, all the good work they’ve done washes away quickly in the face of legitimate concern about their off-ice operations. There is no excuse for their actions in a case that is nearly 12 years old – and that only came to light now because of the persistence of one of the accusers.” [The Hockey News]

• Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman resigns after sexual assault probe. [PHT]

• Bowman also resigned as 2022 U.S. Olympic hockey team general manager. [PHT]

• Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews and Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly entered NHL COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday. [NBC Sports Chicago / Post-Dispatch]

• Travis Hamonic will play this season as the Canucks announced he has joined AHL Abbotsford. [Canucks Army]

• A look at Shane Wright, the likely No. 1 pick in next summer’s NHL Draft. [NBC Sports Edge]

• What’s going on with the Rangers’ offense? [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Steve Carlson of “Slap Shot” fame has announced he has been diagnosed with metastatic squamous cell carcinoma. [KIRO7]

• Why there’s no need to worry about Kirill Kaprizov‘s slow start for the Wild. [Hockey Wilderness]

• After declaring he needed to be better this season, Jason Zucker is playing well for the Penguins. [Pensburgh]

