Stan Bowman resigns as 2022 U.S. Olympic hockey team GM

Stan Bowman will also no longer serve as the GM for the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s ice hockey team.

“In light of what’s happened today, I think it’s in the best interests of USA Hockey for me to step aside,” Bowman said. “I’m grateful to have been selected and wish our team the very best in Beijing.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Bowman resigned as Blackhawks GM following the release of Jenner & Block’s investigation of the team’s handling of 2010 sexual assault allegations regarding former video coach Brad Aldrich.

USA Hockey stated that they’re expected to announce Bowman’s replacement in the “near future.”

Wild GM Bill Guerin was announced as Bowman’s assistant GM for the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team in March. TSN’s Rick Westhead recently reported that the U.S. Center for SafeSport is investigating Guerin regarding how he handled sexual assault allegations involving members of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ coaching staff during Guerin’s time with the Penguins organization. (Guerin served as an assistant GM with the Penguins.)