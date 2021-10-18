NHL suspends Evander Kane 21 games for COVID protocol violation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL suspended Sharks forward Evander Kane 21 games for violating COVID protocol.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reports, via an anonymous source, that Evander Kane broke COVID protocol by allegedly using a fake vaccination card. (The Associated Press contributed to Kaplan’s report.)

With that 21-game suspension in mind, Kane would be eligible to play for the Sharks against the Devils on Nov. 30. That doesn’t guarantee that Evander Kane will play again for the Sharks, however. In that regard, time will tell.

Kane released the following statement regarding his 21-game suspension:

“I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all Sharks fans for violating the NHL COVID protocols,” Kane said. “I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for. During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions in the future. When my suspension is over, I plan to return to the ice with great effort, determination, and love for the game of hockey.”

Again, Kane’s 21-game suspension is for violating COVID protocol.

The NHL noted two other investigations regarding allegations Evander Kane’s wife made, including one about him gambling on games. On Monday, the NHL also announced that those other allegations could “not be substantiated.”

The Sharks also provided this statement regarding Evander Kane’s 21-game suspension.

“The NHL has advised our organization that Evander Kane has been suspended without pay for 21 games for an established violation of, and lack of compliance with, the NHL/NHLPA COVID-19 Protocols. While we are encouraged by Evander’s commitment to moving forward, we are extremely disappointed by his disregard for the health and safety protocols put in place by the NHL and the NHLPA. We will not be commenting further on Evander’s status prior to the conclusion of the NHL’s mandated suspension.”

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.