The NHL announced on Wednesday evening that it has concluded its investigation on whether or not San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane bet on NHL games — including his own — and determined there was no evidence to support the allegations.

The allegations were originally brought forward in social media posts by Kane’s wife. Kane denied the allegations.

From the NHL’s final report:

“The investigation included a detailed review of social media, public data, and court filings from the bankruptcy proceeding initiated by Mr. Kane in January 2021 and his pending divorce proceeding; a review of sports betting data and analysis; and in person and virtual interviews of members of the Sharks organization and others, including Mr. Kane. It should be noted that Ms. Kane refused to participate in the investigation. “The investigation uncovered no evidence to corroborate Ms. Kane’s accusations that Mr. Kane bet or otherwise participated in gambling on NHL games, and no evidence to corroborate the allegations that Mr. Kane ‘threw’ games or did not put forward his best effort to help the Sharks win games. To the contrary, the evidence raises doubts about the veracity of the allegations.”

While the NHL found no evidence of him betting on games, Kane is still under a separate investigation for potential wrongdoing that was recently brought to the league’s attention.

The new accusations come from Kane’s estranged wife and include sexual assault and multiple instances of domestic abuse. The accusations came in a domestic violence restraining order application that was filed by Anna Kane as part of divorce proceedings. They were first reported by Front Office Sports on Tuesday night.

The NHL is still investigating those accusations and will not offer any further comment until that investigation is completed.

It was reported earlier this offseason that several of Kane’s San Jose Sharks teammates did not want him back on the team due to strained relationships within the locker room.

Along with the investigation as to whether he bet on games and the current ongoing assault investigation, Kane filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in January in part due to mounting gambling debts.

