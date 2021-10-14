Gabriel Landeskog suspended two games for boarding Kirby Dach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL suspended Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog two games for boarding Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach.

During the game, Landeskog received a boarding major. Luckily, Dach was able to remain in action in a game the Avs won handily.

You can watch Landeskog’s hit on Dach, along with the explanation for the two-game suspension, in the league’s explanation video above.

The league emphasized:

The vulnerable position Dach was in (on one knee).

Also, his dangerous proximity to the boards.

The NHL also pointed out the speed and the force of the hit.

Naturally, Landeskog’s three previous suspensions were also mentioned. Here’s a rundown of Gabriel Landeskog’s suspension history.

The Avalanche host the Blues on Saturday (Oct. 16), then visit the Capitals on Tuesday (Oct. 19) with Landeskog suspended. The gritty forward will be eligible to return to action against the Panthers in Florida on Thursday, Oct. 21.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.