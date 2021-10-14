Gabriel Landeskog suspended two games for boarding Kirby Dach

The NHL suspended Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog two games for boarding Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach.
During the game, Landeskog received a boarding major. Luckily, Dach was able to remain in action in a game the Avs won handily.
You can watch Landeskog’s hit on Dach, along with the explanation for the two-game suspension, in the league’s explanation video above.
The league emphasized:
- The vulnerable position Dach was in (on one knee).
- Also, his dangerous proximity to the boards.
- The NHL also pointed out the speed and the force of the hit.
Naturally, Landeskog’s three previous suspensions were also mentioned. Here’s a rundown of Gabriel Landeskog’s suspension history.
- In November 2015, NHL suspended Landeskog two games for an illegal check to the head on Brad Marchand.
- Landeksog received a three-game suspension for cross-checking Simon Despres in March 2016.
- Landeskog also received a four-game suspension for cross-checking Matthew Tkachuk in 2017.
- Finally, the NHL suspended Landeskog two games on Thursday for boarding Dach.
The Avalanche host the Blues on Saturday (Oct. 16), then visit the Capitals on Tuesday (Oct. 19) with Landeskog suspended. The gritty forward will be eligible to return to action against the Panthers in Florida on Thursday, Oct. 21.
—
James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.