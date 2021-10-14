The Colorado Avalanche are facing the prospect of being without their captain for a couple of games following a dangerous hit in their season opening win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Thursday morning that Gabriel Landeskog will have a discipline hearing for boarding Kirby Dach late in the third period of the Avalanche’s 4-2 win.
You can see the play — and resulting skirmish — in the video here.
It happened with just under four minutes to play in regulation. As Dach attempted to make a play on the puck from his knees in the neutral zone, Landeskog sent him crashing into the boards with a violent check that resulted in a two-minute minor penalty for boarding. Landeskog was also assessed a roughing minor in the resulting sequence.
Given that Landeskog has been suspended multiple times in his career there is a strong possibility he is going to miss several games.
