Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Canada, the U.S., and other countries named the first three players to their 2022 Olympic hockey rosters this week

In the case of the United States, the first three Olympic hockey players are: Seth Jones, Patrick Kane, and Auston Matthews. After a big trade, Jones joined Kane on the Blackhawks, while Matthews stars for the Maple Leafs.

Stan Bowman, GM of both the Blackhawks and the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team, spoke about Jones, Kane, and Matthews being the first three announced.

“It’s no secret we’re excited about the prospects of our team for the 2022 Games,” Bowman said. “Patrick, Auston and Seth reflect the high level of talent that will make up our final roster as we strive to bring gold back home to the U.S.”

Because it’s the Internet, some complained about Jones being announced over, say, reigning Norris winner Adam Fox. That’s likely to be a moot point once the full rosters are announced.

Canada’s first three men’s Olympic hockey players were announced as: Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Alex Pietrangelo.

While final Olympic rosters aren’t expected until sometime around January, fans can narrow down their own lists sooner. Each country must submit its long list of 50 players by Oct. 15.

The 2022 Olympic men’s hockey tournament is set for Feb. 9, while the gold-medal game is scheduled for Feb. 20. There’s a January 10 deadline for the NHL/NHLPA to pull out of the 2022 Winter Olympics if COVID numbers escalate.

Canada

Sidney Crosby

Connor McDavid

Alex Pietrangelo

Czech Republic

Ondrej Palat

David Pastrnak

Jakub Voracek

Finland

Sebastian Aho

Aleksander Barkov

Mikko Rantanen

Sweden

Victor Hedman

Gabriel Landeskog

Mika Zibanejad

United States

Seth Jones

Patrick Kane

Auston Matthews

Latvia

Rudolfs Balcers

Zemgus Girgensons

Kristians Rubins

Germany

Leon Draisaitl

Mortiz Seider

Phillip Grubauer

Russia

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Alex Ovechkin

Nikita Kucherov

Switzerland

Nico Hischier

Timo Meier

Roman Josi

Slovakia

Andrej Sekera

Jaroslav Halak

Erik Cernak

[IIHF: Full 2022 men’s and women’s Olympic schedules]

To be announced: China, Denmark.

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.