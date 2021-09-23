IIHF releases men’s, women’s 2022 Olympic hockey schedules

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced the schedules for the men’s and women’s Olympic hockey tournaments set to take place in February in Beijing, China.
A total of 58 games will be played over 18 days with the women’s tournament running from Feb. 3-17 (local) and the men’s taking place from Feb. 9-20 (local).
Women’s Tournament
The women’s tournament will feature 10 teams for the first time in Olympic history. The United States women will begin their gold medal defense on Feb. 3 against Finland, while Canada opens up against Switzerland.
We will get a 2018 gold medal game rematch to end the preliminary round on Feb. 7 when the U.S. takes on Canada.
Group A
U.S.
Canada
Finland
Russia Olympic Committee
Switzerland
U.S. women schedule:
Thurs. Feb. 3 vs. Finland – 8:10 a.m. ET
Sat. Feb. 5 vs. ROC – 8:10 a.m. ET
Sun. Feb. 6 vs. Switzerland – 8:10 a.m. ET
Sun. Feb. 7 vs. Canada – 11:10 p.m. ET
Canadian women schedule:
Wed. Feb. 2 vs. Switzerland – 11:10 p.m. ET
Fri. Feb. 4 vs. Finland – 11:10 p.m. ET
Sun. Feb. 6 vs. ROC – 11:10 p.m. ET
Sun. Feb. 7 vs. U.S. – 11:10 p.m. ET
Group B
Japan
China
Qualifer 1
Qualifier 2
Qualifier 3
The final three teams in Group B will be determined during a qualifying tournament in November.
When the tournament reaches the quarterfinals, the five teams from Group A will advance along with the top three in Group B. The quarterfinals will take place Feb. 10-11; the semifinals on Feb. 13-14; the bronze medal game on Feb. 16; and the gold medal game on Feb. 16 (11:10 p.m. ET)
[IIHF: Full 2022 men’s and women’s Olympic schedules]
Men’s Tournament
The men will begin play on Feb. 10 and feature NHL participation for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Games.
Group A
Canada
U.S.
Germany
China
U.S. schedule:
Thurs. Feb. 10 vs. China – 8:10 a.m. ET
Fri. Feb. 11 vs. Canada – 11:10 p.m. ET
Sun. Feb. 13 vs. Germany – 8:10 a.m. ET
Canada schedule:
Thurs. Feb. 10 vs. Germany – 8:10 a.m. ET
Fri. Feb. 11 vs. U.S. – 11:10 p.m. ET
Sun. Feb. 13 vs. China – 8:10 a.m. ET
[Olympic men’s roster projections: U.S. / Canada]
Group B
ROC
Czech Republic
Switzerland
Denmark
Group C
Finland
Sweden
Slovakia
Latvia
Once the preliminary round is complete, the 12 teams will be seeded by their record. The top four teams (group winners and best second-place team) will qualify for the quarterfinals to be played Feb. 15-16. The semifinals will be played Feb. 17-18 with the gold-medal game taking place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 11:10 p.m. ET.
The 2022 Olympic Games from Beijing, China will air on the networks of NBC.
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.