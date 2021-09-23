IIHF releases men’s, women’s 2022 Olympic hockey schedules

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced the schedules for the men’s and women’s Olympic hockey tournaments set to take place in February in Beijing, China.

A total of 58 games will be played over 18 days with the women’s tournament running from Feb. 3-17 (local) and the men’s taking place from Feb. 9-20 (local).

Women’s Tournament

The women’s tournament will feature 10 teams for the first time in Olympic history. The United States women will begin their gold medal defense on Feb. 3 against Finland, while Canada opens up against Switzerland.

We will get a 2018 gold medal game rematch to end the preliminary round on Feb. 7 when the U.S. takes on Canada.

Group A

U.S.

Canada

Finland

Russia Olympic Committee

Switzerland

U.S. women schedule:

Thurs. Feb. 3 vs. Finland – 8:10 a.m. ET

Sat. Feb. 5 vs. ROC – 8:10 a.m. ET

Sun. Feb. 6 vs. Switzerland – 8:10 a.m. ET

Sun. Feb. 7 vs. Canada – 11:10 p.m. ET

Canadian women schedule:

Wed. Feb. 2 vs. Switzerland – 11:10 p.m. ET

Fri. Feb. 4 vs. Finland – 11:10 p.m. ET

Sun. Feb. 6 vs. ROC – 11:10 p.m. ET

Sun. Feb. 7 vs. U.S. – 11:10 p.m. ET

Group B

Japan

China

Qualifer 1

Qualifier 2

Qualifier 3

The final three teams in Group B will be determined during a qualifying tournament in November.

When the tournament reaches the quarterfinals, the five teams from Group A will advance along with the top three in Group B. The quarterfinals will take place Feb. 10-11; the semifinals on Feb. 13-14; the bronze medal game on Feb. 16; and the gold medal game on Feb. 16 (11:10 p.m. ET)

[IIHF: Full 2022 men’s and women’s Olympic schedules]

Men’s Tournament

The men will begin play on Feb. 10 and feature NHL participation for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Games.

Group A

Canada

U.S.

Germany

China

U.S. schedule:

Thurs. Feb. 10 vs. China – 8:10 a.m. ET

Fri. Feb. 11 vs. Canada – 11:10 p.m. ET

Sun. Feb. 13 vs. Germany – 8:10 a.m. ET

Canada schedule:

Thurs. Feb. 10 vs. Germany – 8:10 a.m. ET

Fri. Feb. 11 vs. U.S. – 11:10 p.m. ET

Sun. Feb. 13 vs. China – 8:10 a.m. ET

Group B

ROC

Czech Republic

Switzerland

Denmark

Group C

Finland

Sweden

Slovakia

Latvia

Once the preliminary round is complete, the 12 teams will be seeded by their record. The top four teams (group winners and best second-place team) will qualify for the quarterfinals to be played Feb. 15-16. The semifinals will be played Feb. 17-18 with the gold-medal game taking place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 11:10 p.m. ET.

The 2022 Olympic Games from Beijing, China will air on the networks of NBC.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.