The St. Louis Blues unveiled their 2022 Winter Classic jerseys on Friday evening and they will be turning back the clock to their inaugural season.

The Blues made their NHL debut in 1967 against the Minnesota North Stars, and with the Winter Classic taking place in Minnesota that was all the inspiration the Blues needed to go back in time.

You can see the uniform modeled by captain Ryan O'Reilly above.

Here is a detailed description of the uniform which offers a modern twist on the original look, via the Blues.

The jersey – which offers a modern spin on an original worn back in 1967 – features a vintage Blue Note made of felt and chainstitch embellishments as a callback to the inaugural jersey from 1967. The sweater’s base color is slightly off-white – some might consider it cream – and traditional old-school blue and yellow make up the striping along the waist and on the sleeves. The shoulders feature the same vintage blue worn on the team’s 2017 Winter Classic jersey, with yellow and cream stripes along the collar. The sweater also features historically-accurate fonts from 1967, with player names and numbers made of the same felt used on the Blue Note across the chest.

The Blues will play the Wild at Target Field in Minneapolis on January 1, 2022.

The Wild already unveiled their Winter Classic uniforms earlier this month, and you can see them here.

So now that you have seen them, what do you think of the Blues’ look for the outdoor game this season?

—