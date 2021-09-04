Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Wild officially unveiled the uniforms they will be wearing for the 2022 Winter Classic when they host the St. Louis Blues at Target Field on New Year’s Day.

They unveiled the uniforms on Saturday at the Minnesota State fair, and celebrate the state’s rich hockey history and the rivalry between the twin cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis.

You can see them here being modeled by team captain Jared Spurgeon.

Bringing the 🔥 on New Year's Day Buy now » https://t.co/fiBBPYWB3D pic.twitter.com/f066E8T8qi — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 4, 2021

A few notes from the Wild on the uniforms…

• The uniforms contain elements from St. Paul and Minneapolis based teams. The base jersey design comes from the St. Paul Saints of the 1930s and is blended with the Wild’s normal color palette. The numbers, lettering and other aspects of the jersey come from various other past teams from the area.

• The two stars are a reference to gemini, the twins constellation, and are a reference to the Twin Cities.

• The Wild also say that hockey’s origins on ponds are also reflected in the white, the canvas breezers inspiration in the pants, and in the leather gloves. “Canvas brown colored elbow patches represent long hours of wear and tear on beloved hockey gear.”

Now that you have seen the jerseys and read the explanation behind the thought process, what do you think of these uniforms hockey fans?

