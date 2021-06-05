The Wraparound: Bruins can take control in Game 4

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Some elements of the Second Round look similar to the First Round for the Bruins.

Of course, they started on the road against the Capitals, and they split Games 1 and 2 at home against the Islanders. But, they started the series tied 1-1 and won an overtime in Game 3, so there’s that.

Another similarity is Brad Marchand scoring timely goals all the time.

Marchand’s off-angle goal caught Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov out of position and won the Bruins Game 3 following an overtime loss on home ice in Game 2. Like the Capitals series, the first three games have been contested. Even as the Bruins took Game 1 5-2, the Islanders were in the game until the third period.

The Islanders had taken home ice away from the higher-seeded Bruins with their own strange overtime goal in Game 2. Now, the Bruins have reclaimed it, with one more game on Long Island, which, could be yet-another final-game-at-Nassau-Coliseumn.

A Bruins win and 3-1 series lead would be tough for the Islanders to rebound from, especially if they take off late in the series like they did against the Capitals. The Bruins grew stronger throughout that series, as scorers found their routine and defenders got healthy.

Brandon Carlo, who was injured in Game 3, being out any amount of time is a hit, especially with Jeremy Lauzon struggling and a lack of depth on the bottom pair, and Kevan Miller‘s return in doubt for the postseason. Any more blows to the blue line are going to be costly.

The Islanders, in typical Islander fashion, haven’t demanded high-scoring games, though, so that’s in favor of the Bruins, too. Anything can happen, as we’ve already seen with one 3-1 series this postseason, but that feels like too commanding a lead for the Islanders to overcome with the way the Bruins have been playing.

Of course, an Islanders win and a 2-2 series tie sets the stage for the potential grueling seven-game series that was projected for this matchup, and it’s a different story entirely. So while Game 4 isn’t a must-win for the Islanders, it’s a game the Bruins can use to springboard much like they did against the Capitals. They already have the blueprint in front of them.

SATURDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Hurricanes at Lightning, 4 p.m. ET (TB leads 2-1) – USA Network (livestream)

Game 4: Bruins at Islanders, 7:15 p.m. ET (BOS leads 2-1) – NBC (livestream)

SUNDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 3: Jets at Canadiens, 6 p.m. ET (MTL leads 2-0) – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 4: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 8:30 p.m. ET (COL leads 2-1) – NBCSN (livestream)

Marisa Ingemi