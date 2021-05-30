Avalanche-Golden Knights stream – Game 1 on NBC

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Game 1 matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights. Avalanche-Golden Knights stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Avalanche took the regular-season series with a record of 4-3-1. The regular season games were as even as they could get as the Golden Knights outscored the Avalanche 18-17 in the eight matchups. Five of the eight game were decided by one goal.

Due in large part to ending the regular season on a five-game win streak, the Avs won the Presidents’ Trophy for the first time since 2000-01 – the season they won their most recent Cup. Dating back to the regular season, Colorado has won nine straight games and has not lost since May 5th.

The Golden Knights have been led this season by Mark Stone – named the team’s inaugural captain entering this season – and one of their veteran forwards Max Pacioretty. Both Stone and Pacioretty are playing in their seventh different postseason.

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche

WHERE: Ball Arena

WHEN: Sunday, May 30, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Sun. May 30: Golden Knights at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Game 2: Wed. June 2: Golden Knights at Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 3: Fri. June 4: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 4: Sun. June 6: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 8:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 5: Tues. June 8: Golden Knights at Avalanche TBD

*Game 6: Thurs. June 10: Avalanche at Golden Knights TBD

*Game 7: Sat. June 12: Golden Knights at Avalanche TBD

MONDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 7: Maple Leafs at Canadiens (Series tied 3-3), 7 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)

Game 2: Islanders at Bruins (BOS leads 1-0), 7:30 p.m. ET NBCSN (livestream)