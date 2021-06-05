Hurricanes-Lightning stream – Game 4 on USA Network

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

USA Network’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Game 4 matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning. Hurricanes-Lightning stream coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Jordan Staal‘s deflection gave Carolina life in their series with Tampa Bay. The Hurricanes cut the Lightning series lead to 2-1 in Game 3 with an overtime goal thanks to their captain.

Saturday’s game is back at AMALIE Arena and the Lightning are already forgetting about the tough ending to the last game.

“You’ve got to move on and come ready for Game 4 because it’s a big one,” said Lightning forward Brayden Point.

Tampa Bay had a tough time solving Petr Mrazek, who started Game 3 after Alex Nedeljkovic had the net for the first two games of the series. Mrazek made 35 saves and will be back between the pipes as Carolina looks to even things up Saturday afternoon.

“It’s all about preparation, so I was just trying to be ready as much as possible,” Mrazek said. “I was just trying to get a game and I was happy I got one.”

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning

WHERE: AMALIE Arena

WHEN: Saturday, June 5, 4 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

ON THE CALL: John Walton, AJ Mleczko

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

LIGHTNING VS. HURRICANES (TB leads 2-1) – series livestream link

Game 1: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1

Game 2: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1

Game 3: Hurricanes 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

Game 4: Sat. June 5: Hurricanes at Lightning, 4 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Game 5: Tues. June 8: Lightning at Hurricanes TBD

*Game 6: Thurs. June 10: Hurricanes at Lightning TBD

*Game 7: Sat. June 12: Lightning at Hurricanes

SUNDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 3: Canadiens at Jets, 6 p.m. ET (MTL leads 2-0) – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 4: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 8:30 p.m. ET (COL leads 2-1) – NBCSN (livestream)