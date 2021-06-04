Avalanche-Golden Knights stream – Game 3 on NBCSN

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s Game 3 matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights. Avalanche-Golden Knights stream coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Despite facing the prospect of going down 0-3 in their series with the Avalanche, the Golden Knights are not worrying.

“The good news is we lost two here, and now we go home to 18,000 fans and take care of home ice and come back here for Game 5 tied up,” said Golden Knights forward Mark Stone.

Vegas could have been coming home with a series split, but Mikko Rantanen‘s overtime goal gave Colorado 3-2 win in Game 2.

Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer expressed his disappointment in the penalty call that led to Rantanen’s winner. He played the Avalanche players more than the refs, however.

“Just a soft call. But I can’t even blame the refs,” he said. “They’re fighting through the embellishment of grabbing your face or falling down or dropping your stick every period. I can’t even blame the ref. They fool them on it.”

Game 3 will played in front of a full house as T-Mobile Arena has been allowed to have 100% capacity for the rest of the playoffs. Should the Avalanche advance to the Stanley Cup Semifinals, they’ll get to play games at Ball Arena with a packed crowd as well.

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena

WHEN: Friday, June 4, 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

AVALANCHE VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (COL leads 2-0) – series livestream link

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Golden Knights 1

Game 2: Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Game 3: Fri. June 4: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 4: Sun. June 6: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 8:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 5: Tues. June 8: Golden Knights at Avalanche TBD

*Game 6: Thurs. June 10: Avalanche at Golden Knights TBD

*Game 7: Sat. June 12: Golden Knights at Avalanche TBD

SATURDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Hurricanes at Lightning, 4 p.m. ET (TB leads 2-1) – USA Network (livestream)

Game 4: Bruins at Islanders, 7:15 p.m. ET (BOS leads 2-1) – NBC (livestream)