Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream – Game 7 on CNBC

CNBC’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Game 7 between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on CNBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

A second straight overtime game ended in the Canadiens’ favor, with Jesperi Kotkaniemi‘s goal forcing a Game 7 against the Maple Leafs.

Game 6 was played in front of 2,500 fans inside Bell Centre. Game 7 will see 550 fully-vaccinated frontline workers in attendance in Scotiabank Arena hoping to see Toronto win its first playoff series since 2004.

The winner of this series will face the Jets in the Second Round.

All of the pressure will be on the Maple Leafs, who owned a 3-1 series lead before Montreal’s two overtime wins. Already Stanley Cup contenders, coming up short could result in big changes in the offseason for the Maple Leafs.

“I think you have to ignore it,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe. “You’ve got to play. I don’t think pressure has anything to do with it at this stage here. I don’t think that’s a factor. I think the games have gotten harder, Montreal has played better and we haven’t dealt with it well.”

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (Series tied 3-3)

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena

WHEN: Monday, May 31, 7 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE



Game 1: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1

Game 2: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1

Game 3: Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1

Game 4: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 0

Game 5: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

Game 6: Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

Monday, May 31: Canadiens at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET (CNBC)

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 2: Lightning at Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m. ET (TB leads 1-0) – NBCSN (livestream)

