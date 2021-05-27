Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream – Game 5 on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s Game 5 between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
A 4-0 shutout Tuesday night has put the Maple Leafs on the brink of advancing to the Second Round for the first time since 2004.
The Canadiens are down 3-1 in the series and are hoping to find some success with a major obstacle in front of them.
“We’ve all gone through a lot this year, whether it’s injuries, tough stretches in the season,” said Habs defenseman Jeff Petry. “We found a way to get out of them and this is no different.”
Goals have been hard to come by for Montreal, who have been outscored 12-4 through four games. The power play has also been an area that needs improvement after going 0-for-13 so far.
Alex Galchenyuk, who spent the first six seasons of his NHL career with the Canadiens, has been enjoying playing his former team. The forward had a goal and two assists for the Maple Leafs after filling in the hole left by John Tavares‘ absence.
WHAT: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (TOR leads 3-1)
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena
WHEN: Thursday, May 27, 6:30 p.m. ET
SERIES SCHEDULE
Game 1: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1
Game 2: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1
Game 3: Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1
Game 4: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 0
Thursday, May 27: Canadiens at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
*Saturday, May 29: Maple Leafs at Canadiens TBD
*Monday, May 31: Canadiens at Maple Leafs TBD
