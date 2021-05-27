Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream – Game 5 on NBCSN

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s Game 5 between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

A 4-0 shutout Tuesday night has put the Maple Leafs on the brink of advancing to the Second Round for the first time since 2004.

The Canadiens are down 3-1 in the series and are hoping to find some success with a major obstacle in front of them.

“We’ve all gone through a lot this year, whether it’s injuries, tough stretches in the season,” said Habs defenseman Jeff Petry. “We found a way to get out of them and this is no different.”

Goals have been hard to come by for Montreal, who have been outscored 12-4 through four games. The power play has also been an area that needs improvement after going 0-for-13 so far.

Alex Galchenyuk, who spent the first six seasons of his NHL career with the Canadiens, has been enjoying playing his former team. The forward had a goal and two assists for the Maple Leafs after filling in the hole left by John Tavares‘ absence.

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (TOR leads 3-1)

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena

WHEN: Thursday, May 27, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE



Game 1: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1

Game 2: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1

Game 3: Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1

Game 4: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 0

Thursday, May 27: Canadiens at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Saturday, May 29: Maple Leafs at Canadiens TBD

*Monday, May 31: Canadiens at Maple Leafs TBD

FRIDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 7: Wild at Golden Knights (Series tied 3-3), 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)