NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Game 6 between the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins. Islanders-Penguins stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Islanders will have a chance to close out a playoff series at Nassau Coliseum for the first time since 1993 in Game 6 Wednesday night. Josh Bailey‘s goal in double overtime on Monday gave New York a 3-2 win over the Penguins and moved them to within a win of advancing to the Second Round.

It will be even louder in the Coliseum for Game 6 with an increased capacity of around 9,000 fans in the building. The Penguins will be looking to silence that crowd and be more effective with their chances after outshooting the Islanders 41-20 on Monday.

The most important shot of the game was from Bailey, who took advantage of a Tristan Jarry miscue to put home the winner.

Pittsburgh has trailed for just 31 seconds in the series and now face the prospect of winning their next two games or suffer a disappointing end to a strong season.

“The result was not what we wanted,” said Kris Letang. “But I think we made a statement. That’s the way we need to play going into their arena. I’m pretty confident that if we play the same way, we’ll get the result.”

WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders (NYI leads 3-2)

WHERE: Nassau Coliseum

WHEN: Wednesday, May 26, 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE



Game 1: Islanders 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

Game 2: Penguins 2, Islanders 1

Game 3: Penguins 5, Islanders 4

Game 4: Islanders 4, Penguins 1

Game 5: Islanders 3, Penguins 2 (2OT)

Wednesday, May 26: Penguins at Islanders, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Friday, May 28: Islanders at Penguins TBD

