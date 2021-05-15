Bruins-Capitals stream – Game 1: Saturday’s NHL on NBC matchup

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs begins with Saturday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. Bruins-Capitals stream coverage begins at 7:15 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Bruins and Capitals meet in a playoff series for the fourth time. It’s their first postseason clash since the epic seven-game opening round series in 2012 when the Caps ended Boston’s bid for back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.

The teams split their regular-season series, winning four games apiece. They faced each other on Tuesday in both teams’ regular season finale. The Capitals won 2-1 on Michael Raffl’s game-winning goal with three seconds left in regulation. Seventeen Boston players were scratches for this game, including the team’s top-six forwards and top-six defensemen, due to having already locked up the No. 3 seed in the East.

Boston made a splash at the April trade deadline when they acquired 2018 MVP Taylor Hall, who is now on his fifth team in 11 NHL seasons (4th since start of last season). Hall, who obviously has shown his scoring ability, has been quiet in recent years with New Jersey, Arizona and Buffalo. Already with Boston, however, his 8 goals in 16 games was four times his two-goal total in 37 games this season with Buffalo. Hall has been playing on the second line with David Krejci and Craig Smith, which has emerged as strong support to Boston’s top line of Marchand, Bergeron and Pastrnak.

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin returned to action in the regular season finale against Boston. Ovechkin, who had been dealing with a lower-body injury, had missed 7 of Washington’s previous 8 games. He played just 39 seconds during the May 3 game against the Rangers before heading to the locker room. On Tuesday night, Ovechkin played 19 minutes and had 4 shots and 4 hits but did not register a point. Despite missing 11 of the team’s 56 games, Ovechkin still led the Caps with 24 goals and now sits 1 goal shy of Marcel Dionne (731) for fifth place on the League’s all-time list.

WHAT: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals – Game 1

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: Saturday, May 15, 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SUNDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 1: Islanders at Penguins, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)

Game 1: Wild at Golden Knights, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)

Game 1: Lightning at Panthers, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)