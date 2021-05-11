The Buzzer: Wheeler dominates Canucks; Ovechkin returns for Capitals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

THREE STARS

1. Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets

The Jets captain had a pair of goals and a pair of assists in a 5-0 rout of the Vancouver Canucks. It was Wheeler’s 10th career four-point game. Only Ilya Kovalchuk (20) has more four-point nights for the Jets/Thrashers franchise. Winnipeg is 8-0-1 this season when Wheeler has a multi-point game.

2. Michael Raffl, Washington Capitals

Raffl’s goal with 1.8 seconds to play helped give the Capitals a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins. The winner was one second shy of the latest go-ahead goal in franchise history, which is owned by Jay Beagle (2018). Meanwhile, Alex Ovechkin played his first full game since April 22, logging 19 minutes and firing four shots on net. The game was the Washington captain’s first extended minutes since playing just 39 seconds against the Rangers on May 3.

3. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg netminder stopped all 24 shots he faced for his fourth shutout of the season and the 24th of his career.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

• Raffl’s goal came via a wild angle:

• Paul Stastny played his 1,000th NHL game and was honored by friends from around the NHL:

A few words from friends and former teammates around the league! #Stastny1000 pic.twitter.com/hFrmx2ri5t — Winnipeg Jets | #Stastny1000 (@NHLJets) May 12, 2021

STATS OF THE NIGHT

• The North Division First Round playoff matchups are now set. Toronto and Montreal will play one another for the first time since 1979, and Edmonton and Winnipeg will face off in the other series.

• Peter Laviolette tied John Tortorella for 12th all-time on the NHL’s coaching wins list with his 673rd victory.

• Via NHL PR, in their loss, the Bruins scored first for the 34th time this season. Only Vegas and Colorado (35) have done so more times.

SCORES

Capitals 2, Bruins 1

Jets 5, Canucks 0

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.