Bruins-Rangers stream: Thursday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers. Bruins-Rangers stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Bruins secured its fifth consecutive postseason appearance on Monday with a win over New Jersey. The B’s are currently third in the East standings, trailing both Washington and Pittsburgh by four points. The Bruins have the most regular-season games (4) remaining among the East’s top four clubs and will close out the regular season at Washington.
The Rangers were eliminated from playoff contention in Monday’s 6-3 loss to the Capitals. That game saw star forward Artemi Panarin’s season come to an end after he sustained a lower-body injury in an altercation with Tom Wilson, following the latter’s roughing penalty against Rangers winger Pavel Buchnevich. On Tuesday, Wilson was fined $5,000 by the NHL. Later that day, the Rangers released a statement that was critical of the League’s decision not to issue Wilson a suspension.
Prior to Wednesday’s game, the Rangers announced that team president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton are leaving the organization. Associate GM and former NHL player Chris Drury was named team president and GM. Drury joined the Rangers front office in Sept. 2015. He played 12 NHL seasons (1998-2011), the last four as a Ranger.
Boston has been one of the League’s hottest teams since the April 12 trade deadline, when they acquired 2018 Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall. Since then, the Bruins are tied with the Hurricanes for the most points (21) in the League. During this run, Boston has a record of 10-2-1 and have earned points in their last five games (4-0-1).
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins
WHERE: TD Garden
WHEN: Thursday, May 6, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in Boston/New York markets)
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall – David Krejci – Craig Smith
Nick Ritchie – Sean Kuraly – Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic – Curtis Lazar – Karson Kuhlman
Jeremy Lauzon – Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo
Mike Reilly – Connor Clifton
Starting goalie: Jeremy Swayman
RANGERS
Ryan Strome – Mika Zibanejad – Kaapo Kakko
Alexis Lafreniere – Filip Chytil – Colin Blackwell
Morgan Barron – Kevin Rooney – Vitali Kravtsov
Phil Di Giuseppe – Justin Richards – Jonny Brodzinski
K'Andre Miller – Adam Fox
Libor Hajek – Zac Jones
Tarmo Reunanen – Brendan Smith
Starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin