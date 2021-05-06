Bruins-Rangers stream: Thursday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers. Bruins-Rangers stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Bruins secured its fifth consecutive postseason appearance on Monday with a win over New Jersey. The B’s are currently third in the East standings, trailing both Washington and Pittsburgh by four points. The Bruins have the most regular-season games (4) remaining among the East’s top four clubs and will close out the regular season at Washington.

The Rangers were eliminated from playoff contention in Monday’s 6-3 loss to the Capitals. That game saw star forward Artemi Panarin’s season come to an end after he sustained a lower-body injury in an altercation with Tom Wilson, following the latter’s roughing penalty against Rangers winger Pavel Buchnevich. On Tuesday, Wilson was fined $5,000 by the NHL. Later that day, the Rangers released a statement that was critical of the League’s decision not to issue Wilson a suspension.

Prior to Wednesday’s game, the Rangers announced that team president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton are leaving the organization. Associate GM and former NHL player Chris Drury was named team president and GM. Drury joined the Rangers front office in Sept. 2015. He played 12 NHL seasons (1998-2011), the last four as a Ranger.

Boston has been one of the League’s hottest teams since the April 12 trade deadline, when they acquired 2018 Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall. Since then, the Bruins are tied with the Hurricanes for the most points (21) in the League. During this run, Boston has a record of 10-2-1 and have earned points in their last five games (4-0-1).

WHAT: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

WHERE: TD Garden

WHEN: Thursday, May 6, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in Boston/New York markets)

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall – David Krejci – Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie – Sean Kuraly – Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic – Curtis Lazar – Karson Kuhlman

Jeremy Lauzon – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Mike Reilly – Connor Clifton

Starting goalie: Jeremy Swayman

RANGERS

Ryan Strome – Mika Zibanejad – Kaapo Kakko

Alexis Lafreniere – Filip Chytil – Colin Blackwell

Morgan Barron – Kevin Rooney – Vitali Kravtsov

Phil Di Giuseppe – Justin Richards – Jonny Brodzinski

K'Andre Miller – Adam Fox

Libor Hajek – Zac Jones

Tarmo Reunanen – Brendan Smith

Starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin