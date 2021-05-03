Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild. Golden Knights-Wild stream coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury tied Roberto Luongo for third all-time in goalie wins with 489 in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

The next time he steps on the ice, he’ll be going for win 490, and third place by himself.

“There won’t be a party or something like that,” Fleury said to reporters after Saturday’s game. “It’s still a bit surreal I think to have my name there with these guys. Maybe one day I’ll sit down and think about it and reflect on my career. For now, it’s a good win.”

The 36-year-old Fleury is 62 wins behind Hall of Famer Patrick Roy for second all-time. Martin Brodeur’s record total of 691 seems impossibly far away for anyone.

Roberto Luongo on Marc-Andre Fleury – pic.twitter.com/OSqXqL4rti — Allan Walsh (@walsha) May 2, 2021

Luongo reached the mark in 1,044 career games; it took Fleury just 880.

“Roberto is a guy I watched from his junior days and I got to play against him a bunch, in the NHL, too,” Fleury said. “Being a French-Canadian guy as well, I always kept an eye on him to see what he was doing. He was one of those goalies I watched growing up and tried to imitate.”

Retiring Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller is the next closest active goalie to the top three at 391. Pekka Rinne trails him with 368 in 682 games while Montreal’s Carey Price has 360 in 707 contests.

Fleury, who is 22-10-0 this season, is in the midst of a season-long six-game winning streak since April 11. He’s having potentially his best season yet, with a .926 save percentage — his second highest ever — and a career-best 2.08 goals against average. His five shutouts to date are tied for the third most of his career, but 33 games played is the quickest he’s been to that mark.

The Golden Knights have won 10 of their last 11 games; Fleury’s play has been a catalyst.

His .850 high-danger save percentage is 13th best in the entire league for goalies who have played at least 500 minutes. He also has the ninth highest goalie time on ice in the league, at 1608:13 minutes played. Fleury also sits 10th in the league in goals saved above average at 6.69, per Natural Stat Trick.

Fleury has remained one of the best goalies in the NHL even at age 36, outperforming almost all of his career averages this season.

He might not reach second all time — though, at this pace, who knows — but Fleury has a good chance of leading Vegas into a deep postseason run and hitting even more milestones.

For now, with just a few games remaining in the regular season, Fleury is playing some of the best hockey of his career. While the Golden Knights stay hot, he’s been a big reason why.

While he’s at it, Fleury is making a solid case for a Hall of Fame career, too.

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.