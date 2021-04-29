Ryan Miller to retire at end of 2020-21 NHL season

Ryan Miller has announced that he will retire at the end of the 2020-21 NHL season.

“It was a dream come true when I played my first NHL game and it has been a privilege to spend 18 years as a professional,” the Ducks goaltender said in a statement. “I have decided that I am going to retire after the season having been given more time doing what I love than I could ever have hoped for. Thank you to you my teammates and staff, past and present. I’m thankful to so many who made my career possible and helped me on my journey from youth hockey to the NHL. Thank you to my family for supporting me with so much love and enthusiasm.”

The 138th pick in the 1999 NHL Draft, Miller, 40, spent the first 11 years in the NHL with the Sabres, establishing himself as one of the league’s top netminders. He was rewarded for his play during the 2009-10 season with the Vezina Trophy. Miller also finished fourth in the voting for the Hart Trophy that year.

That same season he led the United States to within a goal of a gold medal against Canada at the Vancouver Olympic Games. His .946 save percentage in six games led to him being named to the all-tournament team, and earning him Best Goaltender and MVP honors.

Miller is the all-time leader in wins among U.S.-born goaltenders (390) and is six starts away from 800 for his NHL career. He’ll finish with 18 seasons under his belt with four teams (Anaheim, Buffalo, St. Louis, Vancouver). And only Dominik Hasek (.922), Roberto Luongo (.919), Henrik Lundqvist (.918) Carey Price (.917) and Tomas Vokoun (.917) own better career save percentages than his .914 among goaltender with 700 appearances.

(He was also a solid energy drink pitch man, as J.S. Aubin can attest.)

Finally, Miller is also the answer to a unique piece of trivia. According to the Ducks, “he is the only player ever to be named the top goaltender in the NHL, Winter Olympics and American Hockey League, and the NCAA’s top player and best goaltender in his career.”

Quite a career.