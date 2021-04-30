Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• An MCL sprain in his left knee will end Carter Hart‘s season for the Flyers. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Which potential UFAs should the Seattle Kraken target this summer? [Sound of Hockey]

• Ryan Miller will end his 18-year NHL career following this season. [PHT]

• An SAP NHL coaching app is giving teams an edge for in-game analysis and data. [NHL.com]

• The Islanders’ play of late should result in changes in the lineup as they cling to an East playoff spot. [NY Hockey Now]

• How good has Connor McDavid been this season? “In terms of points-per-game, his 1.79 puts him in the same ballpark as Mario Lemieux in 2000-01 (76 points in 43 contests) and Jaromir Jagr in 1995-96 (149 points in 82 contests).” [NBC Sports Edge]

• On the Wild’s recent winning streak: “Until they show that they can do more than just weather a storm and steal games by shooting 24.22% (as they did in April) on the power play, they need to make changes.” [Zone Coverage]

Words of wisdom from Morgan Geekie pic.twitter.com/CWsG42J4ax — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) April 29, 2021

• Bad habits are putting the Canadiens’ playoff readiness into question with less than a month until the First Round. [Sportsnet]

• We’re witnessing a different Jesse Puljujarvi in his second chance with the Oilers. [TSN]

• With 22 goals this season, Sam Reinhart is turning into a star with the Sabres. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy