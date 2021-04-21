Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While the Blackhawks hope to finally beat the Predators for the first time this season, Darren Dreger shared some updates about Jonathan Toews‘ longer-term future.

Jonathan Toews: unlikely to play in 2020-21, likely back in 2021-22

Ultimately, Dreger shared good news and bad news for the Blackhawks regarding Toews.

The bad news is that Toews isn’t totally over whatever health issues are keeping him from playing during the 2020-21 season. With that in mind, Toews isn’t expected to play for the Blackhawks for the rest of the 2020-21 season, according to Dreger.

But it’s not all bad.

Dreger reports that Toews’ health is improving. If it continues to improve, then Toews is expected to be available for the Blackhawks in 2021-22.

Dreger also discusses outspoken comments from Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner. Watch it all in the video above this post’s headline.

