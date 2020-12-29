Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Toews is expected to miss training camp and the start of the Blackhawks’ regular season with an illness, according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger. LeBrun reports that the Blackhawks should make an official announcement later on Tuesday.

The week is young, yet it’s already been rough for Blackhawks injury news. Add Toews’ illness to Kirby Dach missing four-to-five months following wrist surgery, and Chicago must be reeling right now.

More to come as we await the Blackhawks’ official announcement …

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.