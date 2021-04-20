Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will miss at least the next week after being placed in concussion protocol, according to interim head coach Dominique Ducharme

Price was injured in the first period of Montreal’s 4-1 defeat to the Oilers Monday night. He collided with Oilers’ forward Alex Chiasson and did not return for the start of the second.

“Sometimes symptoms can come a little bit after,” Ducharme said Tuesday. “So I cannot tell you exactly when he started to feel bad. I’m sure if it would have been, he would have told us. I think when he got off the ice [Monday] and sat down in the locker room and then he had to go see the therapist and started to feel bad, then they came to see me.”

Price had just returned to the Canadiens’ lineup on Saturday after missing six games due to a lower-body injury.

Thinking #Habs Carey Price may have suffered a minor concussion on this purposeful bullshit hit by Chiasson. pic.twitter.com/xXoeff8Hhk — Habs Hockey (@PeterStHabs) April 20, 2021

“Obviously unintentional,” Chiasson said afterward. “To be honest, I kinda read the play wrong a little bit. I apologized to him afterwards. He kinda realized it wasn’t my intention. I hope he’s alright.”

Montreal and Edmonton play again Wednesday night. The Canadiens finish up a five-game road trip with three against the Flames. Jake Allen will take over No. 1 duties in Price’s absence with Cayden Primeau backing up.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.