Monday’s Three Stars

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Any day Connor McDavid takes the ice could be the best game of anyone in the NHL that night, so, ho hum. McDavid scored an absolutely filthy goal through the Montreal defense while dishing two assists on Monday night, leading the Oilers to an important 4-2 win.

All three of his points came in the third period, where the Oilers went on a four-goal run after trailing 1-0 heading into the final frame.

2. Frank Vatrano, Florida Panthers

Florida’s push for the top of the Central continued on Monday night with an impressive win over the Blue Jackets, led by two tallies from Vatrano. The Panthers have won two in a row and have points in seven of their last 10 games, six of those wins.

The winger took seven shots on goal as well in Florida’s four-goal effort. It bumped him to 15 goals this season, just a single tally behind his 16 he scored in 69 games a year ago. He’s been hot, scoring once last game against the Lightning and another one on April 13 against Dallas.

3. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars

Dallas needs points and rookie Jason Robertson is doing everything he can to keep the Stars in the playoff race. He scored a go-ahead goal in the second period before Detroit tied things, and then he scored again in the shootout as Dallas went on to beat the Red Wings.

He’s been one of the best rookies in the league all season, and down the stretch has been huge for the Stars.

Highlights from Monday

Connor McDavid was at it again.

Sam Bennett scored his first goal with the Panthers since being traded from Calgary.

The Lightning struck in overtime — again. This time it was Yanni Gourde beating the Hurricanes.

That's a GWG in overtime for Yanni Gourde! ⚡ NHL x @trulyseltzer pic.twitter.com/wwxAlELhrH — NHL (@NHL) April 20, 2021

Stats from Monday

Patrick Marleau broke Gordie Howe’s record for NHL regular season games played when he took the ice in Vegas on Monday night.

Brayden Point‘s goal for the Lightning on Monday night was the 300th point of his career in 340 games.

Ottawa’s Connor Brown scored his third shorthanded goal of the season, putting him just one behind Cam Atkinson for the most shorties this season.

Milan Lucic of the Flames played in his 1,000th career NHL game.

Scores

Lightning 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT)

Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 2

Stars 3, Red Wings 2 (SO)

Predators 5, Blackhawks 3

Senators 4, Flames 2

Oilers 4, Canadiens 1

Wild 5, Coyotes 2

Golden Knights 3, Sharks 2 (SO)

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.