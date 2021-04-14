Golden Knights-Kings stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings. Golden Knights-Kings stream coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The second half of the Wednesday Night Hockey doubleheader will see the Kings host the Golden Knights in West Division action. Vegas trails first-place Colorado by four points for the division lead, while Los Angeles’ playoff hopes have grown dim. The Kings trail fourth-place St. Louis by six points for the West’s final playoff spot.

While the Kings said so long to Jeff Carter on Monday, the team extended the contract of forward Alex Iafallo. The deal is for four years with an average annual value of $4M. The Eden, New York native signed with Los Angeles as an unrestricted free agent in April 2017, following a four-year career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he was a first-team All-American.

On Monday night in Los Angeles, the Golden Knights overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Kings for the fifth time in seven meetings this season with a 4-2 victory. Capping off Vegas’ four answered goals was forward Max Pacioretty with a power play tally in the third period. For Pacioretty, it was his team-leading 20th goal this season. More significantly, it was the 300th goal of his career. In doing so, Pacioretty became the sixth active U.S.-born player to reach the 300-goal mark, a list which includes LA’s Dustin Brown.

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings

WHERE: STAPLES Center

WHEN: Wednesday, April 14, 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Alex Faust, Jim Fox

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Kings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Max Pacioretty – Chandler Stephenson – Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Mattias Janmark – Tomas Nosek – Alex Tuch

Will Carrier – Nicolas Roy – Tomas Jurco

Brayden McNabb – Alex Pietrangelo

Alec Martinez – Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague – Zach Whitecloud

Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury

KINGS

Alex Iafallo – Anze Kopitar – Dustin Brown

Adrian Kempe – Jaret Anderson-Dolan – Trevor Moore

Carl Grundstrom – Blake Lizotte – Andreas Athanasiou

Brendan Lemieux – Gabriel Vilardi – Austin Wagner

Mikey Anderson – Drew Doughty

Christian Wolanin – Sean Walker

Olli Maatta – Kale Clague

Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick