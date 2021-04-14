Golden Knights-Kings stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings. Golden Knights-Kings stream coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The second half of the Wednesday Night Hockey doubleheader will see the Kings host the Golden Knights in West Division action. Vegas trails first-place Colorado by four points for the division lead, while Los Angeles’ playoff hopes have grown dim. The Kings trail fourth-place St. Louis by six points for the West’s final playoff spot.
While the Kings said so long to Jeff Carter on Monday, the team extended the contract of forward Alex Iafallo. The deal is for four years with an average annual value of $4M. The Eden, New York native signed with Los Angeles as an unrestricted free agent in April 2017, following a four-year career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he was a first-team All-American.
On Monday night in Los Angeles, the Golden Knights overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Kings for the fifth time in seven meetings this season with a 4-2 victory. Capping off Vegas’ four answered goals was forward Max Pacioretty with a power play tally in the third period. For Pacioretty, it was his team-leading 20th goal this season. More significantly, it was the 300th goal of his career. In doing so, Pacioretty became the sixth active U.S.-born player to reach the 300-goal mark, a list which includes LA’s Dustin Brown.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings
WHERE: STAPLES Center
WHEN: Wednesday, April 14, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Alex Faust, Jim Fox
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Kings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Max Pacioretty – Chandler Stephenson – Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith
Mattias Janmark – Tomas Nosek – Alex Tuch
Will Carrier – Nicolas Roy – Tomas Jurco
Brayden McNabb – Alex Pietrangelo
Alec Martinez – Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague – Zach Whitecloud
Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury
KINGS
Alex Iafallo – Anze Kopitar – Dustin Brown
Adrian Kempe – Jaret Anderson-Dolan – Trevor Moore
Carl Grundstrom – Blake Lizotte – Andreas Athanasiou
Brendan Lemieux – Gabriel Vilardi – Austin Wagner
Mikey Anderson – Drew Doughty
Christian Wolanin – Sean Walker
Olli Maatta – Kale Clague
Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick