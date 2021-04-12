Alex Iafallo is staying right where he is with the Los Angeles Kings.

The team announced on Monday afternoon that it has re-signed the veteran forward to a four-year contract worth a total of $16 million.

That comes out to a salary cap hit of $4 million per season for the 27-year-old forward.

A pending UFA after this season, Iafallo had been a possible trade candidate leading up to Monday’s deadline as the rebuilding Kings remain on the outside of the Stanley Cup Playoff picture in the West Division. They completed a trade involving Jeff Carter, sending him to Pittsburgh for two draft picks, just about 12 hours before re-signing Iafallo. With a new contract in hand, he is obviously not going anywhere. At least for now.

In 39 games this season he has 11 goals and 17 assists, which is pretty much right in line with what he has produced over the first three years of his career. At 27 there probably is not much additional upside here and what you see is what you are going to get, but his production and play should fit in nicely with the Kings’ upcoming talent.

