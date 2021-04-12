Welcome to Pro Hockey Talk’s 2021 NHL Trade Deadline live blog. There’s already been a flurry of action in the past few days, but some names are still out there who could potentially be on the move before 3 p.m. ET today. Read on for news and analysis.

11:35 a.m. ET — Reminders as the deadline approaches, per the always reliable CapFriendly:

• Teams can now exceed the 23-player roster limit as long as it’s within the $81.5M salary cap ceiling.

• Trades can still be completed after the 3 p.m. ET deadline but the players involved will be ineligible from playing any remaining regular season and playoff games. Same goes for waiver claims.

• For players to be eligible to be sent down to the AHL, they must be on an AHL roster or NHL taxi squad by 3 p.m. ET today.

11:15 a.m. ET — As we wait for trades, the Capitals have announced that they will welcome fans back to games later this month. Beginning with the April 27 game against the Islanders, Capital One Arena will welcome 2,100 fans — 10% capacity — thanks to the The Office of the D.C. Mayor, D.C. Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, and D.C. Health approving the plan.

11:10 a.m. ET — Is Nikita Zadorov the next player Stan Bowman will trade out of Chicago? If contract talks end up with the big defenseman asking for a richer contract than the Blackhawks GM is willing to pay, then a move might be coming.

Zadorov would have to be qualified at $3.2M and owns arbitration rights, and the 25-year-old defenseman, can be an RFA this off-season. Teams like the Bruins and Jets are fishing to bolster their blue line.

11:05 a.m. ET — Does Rob Blake have another move in the cards? Alex Iafallo was one name on many trade bait boards, but it looks like he’s closer to staying in LA than leaving.

As contract extension talks continued, trade talk started bubbling up. But according to Pierre LeBrun, the two sides made progress Sunday night and it looks like the 27-year-old forward will be staying.

10:52 a.m. ET — Taylor Hall spoke with reporters Monday morning and said he was “really close” to signing with the Bruins before choosing a one-year deal in Buffalo.

“I was ready to come to Boston. It didn’t work out, and I had to choose between some other options,” he said.

Hall recognized the tough season he’s had and acknowledged he needs to play better. “It wasn’t the season I would have like to have, not even close,” he said. “These last few days you do some soul-searching, look to what you could do better in the future.”

“Unfortunately right now I’m not the most confident hockey player,” Hall added. “I don’t think it’s completely lost or anything like that.”

Hall said that his no-move clause “really helped me become a Bruin.” He could control his landing spot all while Sabres GM Kevyn Adams tried to bring in the best return possible for his end. (On that note, you know who will be the owner of a no-move clause beginning with the 2022-23 NHL season and is looking more and more like he won’t be long for Buffalo? Jack Eichel.)

He’ll make the drive to Boston from Buffalo today and expects to be in the Bruins lineup Tuesday night when the two teams play.

As far as what happened in Buffalo? The start to the season set the tone.

“Confidence-wise, the team in Buffalo never got off on the right foot,” Hall said.

10:35 a.m. ET — How tough is pickle ball? Ask TSN’s Craig Button, who is sporting this following a pickle ball injury:

10:12 a.m. ET — Patrik Laine is a restricted free agent this off-season. The Blue Jackets have signaled they are in sell-mode, as we saw with the weekend deals of Riley Nash, Nick Foligno, and David Savard. Could Laine be the next to leave Columbus?

Unless an offer knocks GM Jarmo Kekalainen‘s socks off, probably not. Kekalainen has a vision for the Blue Jackets going forward and he’d probably like that to include Laine, so why not hold on to Laine and give yourself time to convince him to commit.

Laine is 22 and still several years away from being eligible for unrestricted free agency. Columbus owns his rights, so there is no rush for Kekalainen to lock the Finnish sniper down.

10:01 a.m. ET — A delightful Twitter account:

Sidney Carter pic.twitter.com/bb8T4OM596 — Matty Go Sens (@Gerv_Rebrand) April 12, 2021

9:48 a.m. ET — What’s the reaction out of Buffalo to the Taylor Hall return?

From John Vogl of The Athletic:

It was not the ending Adams and Sabres owner Terry Pegula had in mind when they courted Hall. “We sign this guy,” Pegula said, “We’re not only trying to make the playoffs, we’re trying to win the Cup.” They didn’t win anything.

And let’s check in with Duane, the fed up Sabres fan who lost it following the announcement last May that the team was bringing back GM Jason Botterill (only to fire him two months later), who brings up the point of the deadline:

What’s even more sad than the return Kevyn Adams got for Taylor Hall, is that when we signed him to begin with, for some reason you have a guy on a one year deal a NTC. Lmao — Duane Steinel (@DuaneS39) April 12, 2021

9:36 a.m. ET — Any help the Wild might keep looks like it will come from within. GM Bill Guerin is not willing to include any high draft picks or any of his top prospects in a deal.

“Listen, we’re a good team, and I want to see what this group of players can do,” Guerin told The Athletic’s Mike Russo last week. “So I don’t want to just do something to do something. There’s chemistry to take into account, there’s prices you’ve got to pay. It doesn’t always work out, and I could argue most times it doesn’t. It’s not just about going out and making a trade just to make a trade. We’ve got to make sure if we do it that it’s going to help.”

9:20 a.m. ET — Will Kevin Cheveldayoff strike big for the Jets? Or might he hesitance to part with some of their top prospects like Dylan Samberg and Ville Heinola lead him to a smaller deal or two? Defense is a top priority, but with David Savard moving to Tampa and Mattias Ekholm likely staying with the Predators, where we will he look?

His approach, however, will not about reacting to what his fellow North Division rivals do, as he told TSN this morning

“It’s not about trying to keep up, it’s making the right decisions for your team,” Cheveldayoff said.

Perhaps a trade might not be Cheveldayoff’s move. With Sami Vatanen and Victor Mete on waivers until noon ET Monday, those could be cheaper options.

9:10 a.m. ET — Taylor Hall has just one even strength goal this season. The Bruins need offense. Hall’s shooting percentage sits at 2.3% entering Monday. Will he rebound? GM Don Sweeney is counting on it, and with an aging core the Stanley Cup window is closing. Mike Reilly was added to help a battered blue line that also lost Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug during free agency.

9 a.m. ET — Welcome to the 2021 NHL trade deadline live blog! General managers sure were busy getting nearly a dozen deals out of the way since Saturday afternoon. Some of the big names, like Taylor Hall, David Savard, who were expected to move, have already been dealt. Who’s left? Glad you asked. Here’s our list of some of the players who might have a new team by 3 p.m. ET today. You can see all the deals by checking out our trade tracker here.

