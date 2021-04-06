The ProHockeyTalk 2020-21 NHL Trade Tracker is your one-stop shop for all completed deals. The 2021 NHL trade deadline is Monday, April. 12 at 3 p.m. ET.
NHL Trade Tracker updates
April 2, 2021
Chicago Blackhawks: Vinnie Hinostroza
Florida Panthers: Brad Morrison
March 29, 2021
Los Angeles Kings: Christian Wolanin
Ottawa Senators: Michael Amadio
March 27, 2021 (link)
Los Angeles Kings: Brendan Lemieux
New York Rangers: 2021 fourth-round pick
March 26, 2021 (link)
Buffalo Sabres: 2021 third and fifth-round picks (Sabres retain $1.625M of Staal’s salary)
Montreal Canadiens: Eric Staal
March 24, 2021
Anaheim Ducks: Alexander Volkov
Tampa Bay Lightning: Antoine Morand, 2023 conditional seventh-round pick
March 20, 2021 (link)
Buffalo Sabres: 2021 sixth-round pick
Colorado Avalanche: Jonas Johansson
March 12, 2021
Columbus Blue Jackets: Mikko Lehtonen
Toronto Maple Leafs: Veini Vehvilainen
Feb. 15, 2021
Carolina Hurricanes: David Warsofsky, Yegor Korshkov
Toronto Maple Leafs: Alex Galchenyuk
Feb. 13, 2021
Carolina Hurricanes: 2022 seventh-round pick
Columbus Blue Jackets: Gregory Hofmann
Feb. 13, 2021 (link)
Carolina Hurricanes: Cedric Paquette, Alex Galchenyuk
Ottawa Senators: Ryan Dzingel
Jan. 27, 2021
San Jose Sharks: Christian Jaros
Ottawa Senators: Jack Kopacka, 2022 seventh-round pick
Jan. 27, 2021
Anaheim Ducks: Trevor Carrick
San Jose Sharks: Jack Kopacka
Jan. 23, 2021 (link)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine, Jack Roslovic
Winnipeg Jets: Pierre-Luc Dubois, 2022 third-round pick (Jets retain 26% of Laine’s contract)
Jan. 19, 2021 (link)
Colorado Avalanche: Greg Pateryn
Minnesota Wild: Ian Cole (Avs retain 18.8% of Cole’s contract)