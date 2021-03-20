Trade: Avalanche adds goaltending depth, acquires Johansson

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Avalanche has added to their goaltending depth with the addition of Jonas Johansson.

Johansson was sent to Colorado from the Sabres for a 2021 sixth-round pick.

In 13 career NHL games over the last two seasons, the 25-year-old Johansson has posted an .889 even strength save percentage and earned only one win. His goals saved above average is a -8.40, per Natural Stat Trick.

Johansson, a 2014 draft pick by the Sabres, was an AHL All-Star last season with a 14-4-3 record and .921 save percentage in 22 games with the Rochester Americans.

Colorado needed some depth in goal with Philipp Grubauer handling the majority of work with Pavel Francouz sidelined with a lower-body injury. Grubauer has made 23 of 28 starts this season, with Hunter Miska picking up the other five. Miska has only helped the Avs to one win in five starts and recorded an .856 EESV%.

Miska was not the original plan as No. 2; even Avs head coach Jared Bednar believes he needs more development time.

“It’s not an ideal situation,” he said this week via The Athletic. “I don’t know that he’s ready to be an NHL backup at this point, but he’s been a good option for us. I just want him to keep working and trying to get better. We’re not going to indict him on a couple bad games, nor were we willing to sign him to a five-year deal if he had pitched a shutout. It’s just not how we operate.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.